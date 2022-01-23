Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s FY2025 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Shares of SI opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.07 and a 200 day moving average of $139.04. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $6,029,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,662 shares of company stock valued at $23,384,485 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 39.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after purchasing an additional 498,430 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth $44,755,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 69.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 881,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 362,164 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

