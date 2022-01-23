Research Analysts Set Expectations for Arch Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes forecasts that the energy company will earn $11.40 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $11.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $12.25 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $11.33 EPS.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Citigroup raised Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE ARCH opened at $91.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.95. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Arch Resources by 131.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Arch Resources by 74.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $73,124.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul T. Demzik sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $68,397.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,722 shares of company stock valued at $166,121. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.