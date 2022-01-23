Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.
Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.
Shares of BLMN opened at $19.30 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.07.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.
In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile
Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.
