Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Shares of BLMN opened at $19.30 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

