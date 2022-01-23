Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Comerica Incorporated’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comerica’s FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

CMA opened at $89.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.93. Comerica has a 1 year low of $55.87 and a 1 year high of $102.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in Comerica by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Comerica by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,556,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Comerica by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 760,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,996 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 105,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Comerica by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,844,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.