Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

OPRT opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a market capitalization of $538.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.26. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $159.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.74 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 860,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 37.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 611,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,952,000 after purchasing an additional 326,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 31.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 107,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 242.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,459 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

