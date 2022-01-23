Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) PT Raised to C$48.00

Park Lawn (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRRWF. TD Securities increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Shares of PRRWF stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

