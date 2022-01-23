Piper Sandler Lowers Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target to $320.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.45.

Get Teleflex alerts:

TFX stock opened at $323.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 12-month low of $289.00 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.