MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $67.48 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $39.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMYT. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,864.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

