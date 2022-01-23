Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €109.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €109.00 ($123.86) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price target on Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €112.00 ($127.27) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price objective on Vinci in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €107.69 ($122.37).

Shares of DG opened at €98.30 ($111.70) on Friday. Vinci has a 12-month low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a 12-month high of €88.80 ($100.91). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.77.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

