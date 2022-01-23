ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Price Target Cut to GBX 256

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 278 ($3.79) to GBX 256 ($3.49) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNVVY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

OTCMKTS CNVVY opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.71.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

