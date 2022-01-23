Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,840 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($66.04) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RIO. Barclays increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,200 ($57.31) to GBX 4,500 ($61.40) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,250 ($57.99) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,600 ($76.41) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,400 ($73.68) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($72.32) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,105.83 ($69.67).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,457 ($74.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £68.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,893.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($59.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.82).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.68), for a total transaction of £19,228.04 ($26,235.56). Insiders have sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,126 over the last 90 days.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.