Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) versus First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Head-To-Head Review

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mercantile Bank and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercantile Bank $199.71 million 3.00 $44.14 million $3.68 10.39 First Community Bankshares $143.87 million 3.85 $35.93 million $2.96 11.01

Mercantile Bank has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. Mercantile Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mercantile Bank and First Community Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercantile Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Community Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.09%. First Community Bankshares has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.08%. Given Mercantile Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Mercantile Bank is more favorable than First Community Bankshares.

Dividends

Mercantile Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Mercantile Bank pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community Bankshares pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Mercantile Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mercantile Bank and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercantile Bank 29.55% 13.87% 1.29% First Community Bankshares 36.98% 12.22% 1.68%

Volatility and Risk

Mercantile Bank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mercantile Bank beats First Community Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products. It offers its services and products to individuals and businesses that include industries, such as manufacturing, mining services, construction, retail, healthcare, military and transportation. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Bluefield, VA.

