Contrasting Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and C&F Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.92 $3.21 billion $0.45 8.49 C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.24 $22.12 million $8.46 6.32

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bradesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banco Bradesco and C&F Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 2 0 0 2.00 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus price target of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 15.18%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Banco Bradesco pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 25.17% 18.08% 1.63% C&F Financial 19.94% 14.85% 1.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats C&F Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment consists of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

