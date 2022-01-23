Barclays Downgrades Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has C$169.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$162.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CM. TD Securities decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$158.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$164.88.

CM opened at C$160.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$72.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$149.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$147.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$108.50 and a 52-week high of C$166.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.1899997 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.23%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at C$614,098.67. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,492.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

