TD Securities Raises Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$22.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

TSE ALS opened at C$16.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$696.87 million and a P/E ratio of 14.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.46. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$13.48 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$20.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

