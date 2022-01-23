Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$165.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$140.00.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins raised Bank of Montreal to a buy rating and set a C$145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a C$159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC lowered Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$157.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$153.22.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$143.75 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$94.90 and a 12 month high of C$150.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$139.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$132.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$93.19 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.33 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

