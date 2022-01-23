UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €21.75 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €21.75 ($24.72) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on UCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.32) target price on UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.20 ($18.41) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.16) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on UniCredit in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UniCredit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.32 ($19.68).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 1 year low of €12.82 ($14.57) and a 1 year high of €18.38 ($20.89).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.