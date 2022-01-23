SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $23.00. The company traded as low as $16.76 and last traded at $16.76, with a volume of 74018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.14.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,127,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,586,000 after acquiring an additional 426,953 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SunPower by 332.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 521,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 401,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SunPower by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after acquiring an additional 392,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in SunPower by 607.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 348,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.03.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

