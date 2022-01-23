B. Riley Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ichor in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ichor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.88. Ichor has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $262.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ichor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total value of $594,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

