Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Italk Inc Decreased by SVB Leerink (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Italk in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.08). SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Italk’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Italk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.56.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. Italk has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.20 million.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein purchased 1,000,000 shares of Italk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,636,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,301,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Italk during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

