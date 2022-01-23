Brokers Set Expectations for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.86. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 14.00%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORRF. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 244,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 162,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 419,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,680,000 after buying an additional 96,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 32,263 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 29,345 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

