Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $525.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their prior target price of $710.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $565.42.

NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $599.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $589.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 12-month low of $379.99 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

