Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ YTEN opened at $3.63 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.16. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 59.76% and a negative net margin of 1,627.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the second quarter worth $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 48.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience by 8.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

