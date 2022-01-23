Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $288.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 38,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $283,053.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,884 shares of company stock worth $463,110. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,431,637 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029,158 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,493,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,147,000 after purchasing an additional 346,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 891.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,373,553 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,250 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,154,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,748 shares in the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.