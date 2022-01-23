TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TRST opened at $33.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.78 and a 12 month high of $41.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,448 shares of company stock valued at $177,889. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

