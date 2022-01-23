Stride (LRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Stride (NYSE:LRN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect Stride to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.35. Stride has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LRN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stride stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,431,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.44% of Stride worth $45,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

