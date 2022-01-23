Contrasting Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Broad Street Realty alerts:

This table compares Broad Street Realty and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -37.61% -20.31% -4.28% AFC Gamma N/A N/A N/A

48.5% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Broad Street Realty and AFC Gamma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 2 4 0 2.67

AFC Gamma has a consensus target price of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 39.51%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and AFC Gamma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $19.66 million 3.42 -$8.15 million N/A N/A AFC Gamma $5.25 million 71.14 $4.31 million N/A N/A

AFC Gamma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Broad Street Realty.

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Broad Street Realty on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broad Street Realty Company Profile

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Broad Street Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broad Street Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.