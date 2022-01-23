BMO Capital Markets Boosts Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Price Target to C$23.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC started coverage on Victoria Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a C$24.00 price target for the company. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of Victoria Gold stock opened at 14.86 on Wednesday. Victoria Gold has a 1-year low of 10.90 and a 1-year high of 22.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is 16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $930.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.45.

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

