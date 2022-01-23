Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOU. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James set a C$65.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.62.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE TOU opened at C$45.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.99. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$18.11 and a 12-month high of C$49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of C$14.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.23.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 6.2299998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.45%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$43.45 per share, with a total value of C$47,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,695. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$46.55 per share, with a total value of C$465,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,856,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$412,249,499.90. Insiders have bought 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,655 in the last three months.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.