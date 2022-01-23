National Bankshares Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$35.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Saputo to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saputo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.00.

Get Saputo alerts:

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$26.92 on Wednesday. Saputo has a 12 month low of C$26.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.43. The firm has a market cap of C$11.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Saputo will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.