Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$46.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SU. CIBC boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.33.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$34.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.07 and a 52-week high of C$36.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.44 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.9899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.59%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

