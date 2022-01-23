Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $54.53

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.53 and last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 2909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

A number of research firms have commented on AYX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $164,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,399,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,776,000 after buying an additional 933,897 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Alteryx by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,040,000 after acquiring an additional 894,582 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth approximately $51,750,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 12.9% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after acquiring an additional 501,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Alteryx by 107.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 320,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

