Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $122.00

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $122.00 and last traded at $122.24, with a volume of 1974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.09 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average is $161.04.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.69 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $161,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,460 shares of company stock worth $5,607,282. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 454.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 644.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

