Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.38

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.38 and last traded at $94.52, with a volume of 951 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -317.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.38%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,931 shares of company stock valued at $333,975 over the last 90 days. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4,460.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,411,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,245 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 4.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 114,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.