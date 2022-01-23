Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $137.02

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $137.02 and last traded at $137.03, with a volume of 607055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.89. The stock has a market cap of $249.71 billion, a PE ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 38,919 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 11.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 77,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

