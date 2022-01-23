Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $933.00

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 933 ($12.73) and last traded at GBX 938 ($12.80), with a volume of 25018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 956 ($13.04).

Several research firms have weighed in on OXB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.34) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.34) target price on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £782.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,202.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,349.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

