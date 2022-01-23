Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Issued By Piper Sandler

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Utz Brands in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Utz Brands’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UTZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.05.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Utz Brands has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 244.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,620,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,883,000 after buying an additional 2,569,882 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 158.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,228,000 after buying an additional 1,439,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,129,000 after buying an additional 982,290 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 42.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,436,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,088,000 after buying an additional 725,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 418.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 602,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after buying an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Utz Brands news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 49,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $794,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 74,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $1,192,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,356 shares of company stock worth $4,550,887 over the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

