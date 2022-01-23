Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Service Co. International in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Co. International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SCI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

SCI opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $45.63 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 52.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,365,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,973,000 after purchasing an additional 315,699 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,049,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,556 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total value of $5,161,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.