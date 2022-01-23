Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.44. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

