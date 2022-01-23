National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.39.

AGI stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,970,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,076,000 after buying an additional 1,039,976 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 19,197 shares during the period. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.