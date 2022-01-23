Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,870 ($39.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,210 ($43.80) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,550 ($34.79) to GBX 3,000 ($40.93) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($45.03) to GBX 3,500 ($47.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,700 ($50.48) to GBX 3,300 ($45.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($51.85) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,202.22 ($43.69).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 3,429.50 ($46.79) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,015.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,962.03. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 2,321 ($31.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,575.50 ($48.79). The stock has a market cap of £46.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($39.53) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,340.39). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 221 shares of company stock worth $640,067.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

