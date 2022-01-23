Marston’s (LON:MARS) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 120 ($1.64) price objective on the stock.

MARS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 95 ($1.30) to GBX 85 ($1.16) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.64) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.47).

Shares of Marston’s stock opened at GBX 83.45 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £529.21 million and a P/E ratio of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 79.42. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 63.75 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 105.50 ($1.44).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

