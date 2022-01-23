Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $8.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

CHK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $73.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $3,537,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,596,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $62,000.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

