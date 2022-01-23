FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Issued By Oppenheimer

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Black Knight in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

BKI opened at $73.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $87.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,131,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,194,000 after purchasing an additional 281,797 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,540,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,754,000 after purchasing an additional 392,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,043,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.