Premier Financial (PFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $75.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFC opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.30. Premier Financial has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $35.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Samuel S. Strausbaugh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $97,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after buying an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Premier Financial by 982.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 45,080 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFC. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Premier Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

