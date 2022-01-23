Steel Dynamics (STLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.49.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.38%.
In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.
