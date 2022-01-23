Banc of California (BANC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. Banc of California had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Banc of California to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BANC opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANC. Raymond James increased their target price on Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banc of California stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of Banc of California worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

