GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) & ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Head to Head Comparison

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of ATIF shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GreenBox POS and ATIF’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% ATIF N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GreenBox POS and ATIF, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 ATIF 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, meaning that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATIF has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its share price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenBox POS and ATIF’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 17.79 -$5.01 million N/A N/A ATIF $940,000.00 42.61 -$9.44 million N/A N/A

GreenBox POS has higher revenue and earnings than ATIF.

Summary

GreenBox POS beats ATIF on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Ltd. is a holding and consulting company. It provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises. The firm operates through the following segments: Business Advisory and Consulting Services, Multi-Channel Advertising Services, Event Planning and Execution Services, and Movie Theater Operation Services. The company was founded on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

