Peel Hunt Increases Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Price Target to GBX 900

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) had its target price increased by Peel Hunt from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 900 ($12.28) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an add rating on the stock.

LON:KEYS opened at GBX 910 ($12.42) on Wednesday. Keystone Law Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559 ($7.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 910 ($12.42). The stock has a market cap of £284.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 823.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 794.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider Simon Robert Philips acquired 88,000 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 791 ($10.79) per share, with a total value of £696,080 ($949,761.22).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

