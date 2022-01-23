Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,367 ($32.30) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,900 ($25.92) to GBX 1,965 ($26.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

LON LIO opened at GBX 1,650 ($22.51) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,075.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,123.52. Liontrust Asset Management has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170 ($15.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,560.05 ($34.93).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.96%.

About Liontrust Asset Management

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

